Grand Prairie ISD superintendent resigns amid controversy and calls for transparency

GRAND PRAIRIE – Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Jorge Arredondo has announced his resignation. This comes after the Grand Prairie ISD school board voted to move forward with a voluntary separation agreement in a 4-3 vote Monday night.

The school board's decision to accept the voluntary separation agreement for Arredondo comes about two months after voting in favor of terminating him and about five months after placing him on paid administrative leave.

Details surrounding the investigation have not been revealed. Parents and community members expressed frustration over a lack of transparency.

"Now that I guess they've decided to do a voluntary agreement, contract, or settlement with him, at least that is what they voted for, it is frustrating because usually that includes a nondisclosure agreement, and we'll never know," Esmeralda Rodriguez said.

"We need answers," Maggie Wolters said. "How are we supposed to trust people that have been elected when they give us absolutely nothing?"

They want to see a copy of the final investigation report that board members received from a third-party law firm.

"The district has no issue releasing the report with staff names redacted, but the superintendent has asked that it remains sealed," trustee Emily Liles said during the meeting.

Before Monday's vote, Liles discussed why she would be voting against the separation agreement.

"Due process for the superintendent doesn't happen and the financial details of the settlement agreement will remain hidden," she said. "This goes against everything the board has worked for and everything I stand for."

Last October, Arredondo obtained a temporary restraining order to block any movement to remove him from the job, but the TRO expired. His attorney said no credible evidence was produced to show that he violated any district policy.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, a district spokesperson said, "The Board and Dr. Arredondo have entered into the agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the district."

The board also voted to post the position for the district's new superintendent.