Community to hold vigil in honor of 5-year-old struck, killed by Granbury school bus

North Texas school bus driver on leave after student was fatally hit

The Granbury community plans to hold a vigil to honor the life of a 5-year-old student who was struck and killed by a school bus earlier this week.

Granbury Independent School District said Exodus Crockett attended Emma Roberson Early Learning Academy, which is home to the district's pre-K program.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the fatal incident happened at about 6 a.m. Monday, March 17, when a bus driver was picking up students on Pecos River Drive. DPS said as the bus started to pull away, Exodus ran alongside the driver's side and then in front of the bus, where he was hit.

DPS said Exodus was taken to a hospital where he died.

Granbury ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Morawski confirmed Exodus' passing in a letter to parents, expressing how the community was heartbroken.

"Please join me in keeping the family and our schools in your thoughts and prayers during this devastating time," Morawski wrote.

Vigil and funeral plans for Exodus

Granbury ISD said a candlelight vigil will be held at Hewlett Park on Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. to celebrate Exodus' life.

His funeral will be held at StoneWater Church on Friday, March 21 at 11 a.m.