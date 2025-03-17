5-year-old Granbury ISD student dies in bus incident, authorities say

Granbury ISD student dies in bus incident, according to superintendent

Granbury ISD student dies in bus incident, according to superintendent

Granbury ISD student dies in bus incident, according to superintendent

Granbury Independent School District is mourning after the death of one of its pre-K students Monday morning, Superintendent Dr. Courtney Morawski confirmed in a letter to parents.

The incident happened at about 6:00 a.m. when a Granbury ISD bus driver by a 66-year-old woman was traveling on Pecos River Drive and stopped to pick up students, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

DPS said as the bus started to pull away, a child ran on the driver's side and then in front of the bus, where he was struck.

DPS said the child, identified as a 5-year-old boy, was transported to a hospital where he died.

Morawski said the student attended Emma Roberson Early Learning Academy. It's home to the district's pre-K program.

"We are heartbroken," Morawski said in a letter. "Please join me in keeping the family and our schools in your thoughts and prayers during this devastating time."

DPS said there were eight other children on the bus at the time of the incident but no other students were injured.

Morawski said the district is working with law enforcement and supporting the families of those involved.

The district said it will have school counselors and staff available to those who need it.