Granbury man found guilty of child exploitation after son tips off law enforcement

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A North Texas man whose son reported him to law enforcement has been found guilty of child exploitation, authorities said Friday.

After deliberating for just 45 minutes, a jury found David Earl Boyd, 64, of Granbury, guilty on two counts of producing child pornography, one count of possessing child pornography, and one count of penalties for registered sex offenders.

Boyd had previously been convicted of possessing child pornography in 2003. He was sentenced to three years in prison and was required to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors presented evidence at the three-day trial that in the spring of 2022, Boyd - who is already a registered sex offender - took sexually explicit images of two children aged 6 and 3.

Boyd's son found the images of the children in the trash folder of his father's cell phone. He took a screenshot of the gallery and submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which forwarded the information to police.

Not long after, officers arrested Boyd and seized his smartphone. During a forensic analysis of the phone, examiners found thousands of child sexual abuse images in a folder associated with an app designed to hide images and video.

"We are grateful to the defendant's son for reaching out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It cannot have been easy to report his father's crimes, but in so doing, he likely saved two children from further victimization," said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton.

Boyd's sentencing is scheduled for June 27. He faces a minimum of 45 years in federal prison.