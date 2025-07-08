What we know about the people still missing after the Central Texas floods

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said that 161 individuals remain unaccounted for in the Kerr County area, a number that could grow as more reports are filed in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding.

The newly reported figure comes in addition to five campers and one counselor still missing from Camp Mystic, as well as another seven in Kerr County and 12 others reported missing across other parts of Texas.

Texas floods death toll reaches 109

In total, Abbott confirmed 109 fatalities statewide, including 94 in the hardest-hit area and 15 in other regions.

He also noted that more lives have been lost in Kerr and Kendall counties alone than during Hurricane Harvey, which claimed 103 lives in Texas when it struck in August 2017.

"We will not stop until every missing person is accounted for," Abbott said. "... We are not leaving until this job is finished."

Public urged to report missing

Abbott urged Texans and others to report anyone still missing but not yet accounted for by calling (830) 258-1111 or emailing kerrvillemissing@dps.texas.gov. He warned against prank callers, noting that action will be taken against anyone providing false information.

Aid arrives to Central Texas

Abbott's update came as significant resources were being deployed to the area to assist with recovery.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has deployed 258 personnel, along with six replacement helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft.

"Your National Guard will not leave until every person is found," said Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Suelzer of the Texas National Guard, "and we will not leave until our communities have recovered."

Military, game wardens mobilized

Suelzer said assets deployed include ground search crews, high-profile military vehicles, Blackhawk helicopters with rescue hoists, heavy-lift helicopters, MQ-9 Reaper drones, and shelter management crews.

Earlier Tuesday, officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said more than 300 game wardens have been deployed to the area. They have searched 26 river miles and been involved in 444 rescues and 30 recoveries.

The effort has included two helicopter teams, 10 K-9 units, 12 drone teams, nine swiftwater boat crews, 15 airboats, 16 UTVs, and 169 four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Support from other states

Abbott said numerous states are offering support, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, Virginia, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

