Gorgeous Sunday ahead in North Texas, but showers and severe storms loom

Sunny Sunday in North Texas as storm threat looms early in work week

A little bit of cloud cover greeted North Texas on Sunday morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

There will be plenty of sunshine as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Southeasterly winds will pick up heading into the afternoon hours, gusting to 25 mph.

A heads up for this evening: showers and a few non-severe storms move in from the west arriving in Dallas-Fort Worth around 5 to 8 p.m.

Any rain will quickly clear by 10 p.m. as the disturbance continues to track east.

Clouds stick around Monday, with breezy southerly winds and an isolated shower from time to time.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Monday night into Tuesday as a strong system brings the potential for severe storms to the area.

Storms are expected to develop around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the western counties and track eastward through the overnight hours.

It could be a messy Tuesday morning commute as the storms move through Dallas-Fort Worth during rush hour.

This is a fast-moving system and the storm activity will already be in East Texas by late morning, with skies clearing from west to east on Tuesday.

The main threat is damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

The severe threat shifts east with the activity on Tuesday.

Behind the system, strong westerly winds develop gusting to 40 to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory will likely be issued for Tuesday.

The strong winds will create an elevated fire threat for areas west of I-35.

Cooler air also arrives behind Tuesday's system, with highs back in the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is a look at the pollen forecast for those planning on some outdoor time.

