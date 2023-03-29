Keller 911 operator tells good Samaritans how to save man's life outside Lowes

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - The Keller Police Department is praising the efforts of a 911 operator and two bystanders who saved a man's life that was having a heart attack in a Lowes Home Improvement parking lot.

Good Samaritans: Braden, Carter, with Daniel and Keller 911 operator Sarah Keller Police Department

It happened the morning of March 4 at the store on N. Tarrant Parkway.

A man police have identified using only his first name, Carter, told operator Sarah Baxter that the man fell down and wasn't breathing normally.

Baxter gave instructions to Carter and another man named Braden on how to help the man, who police have identified as Daniel.

Braden knew CPR, according to police, and started administering it until Keller EMS arrived and took over.

"Carter's and Braden's initiative and quick actions to call 911 and perform CPR in an attempt to save another person's life played a vital role in Daniel's survival. Sarah's experience, calm demeanor, and EMD instructions played a vital role in Daniel's survival," the department said in a news release.

Medical staff attribute Carter's, Braden's, and Sarah's work with CPR to saving Daniel's life.

Daniel and his family met with all three at the Keller Police Department on March 28 to thank them for helping him.