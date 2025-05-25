Gateway Church names new senior pastor following Robert Morris' departure

Gateway Church announced on Sunday a new senior pastor to lead the multi-campus church, replacing Robert Morris, who stepped down last June.

Daniel Floyd and his wife, Tammie, are the founding pastors of Lifepoint Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia. They will take on their new role at the Southlake-based church in August.

Staff members were told about the announcement decision early Sunday morning, and a video from the church's eldership team was played at each of the nine campuses.

"Their ministry has touched countless lives, and now they're ready to begin a new chapter with us here at Gateway," said Tre Wilbanks, the church's lead elder.

The Floyds will be in Southlake next weekend to meet with the church and bring a message.

"For us, this isn't just a new assignment, it's a sacred calling," Daniel Floyd said. "Over the last five months, we've worked closely with the elders here at Gateway ... with full confidence, we could say God has called us here."

The announcement comes nearly a year after Robert Morris, the church's founding pastor, stepped down following allegations of sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl 40 years ago.

Morris is facing criminal charges in Oklahoma and a civil suit in Tarrant County over his retirement agreement with the church.