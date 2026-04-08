FBI offers new $50,000 reward for information leading to arrest of Garland teen wanted for 2021 capital murder

The FBI, along with the Garland Police Department, announced Wednesday an increased reward of $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the Garland teen wanted for a 2021 triple murder.

Abel Elias Acosta, has been on the run since he was 14 years old, following the shooting and killing of three teenagers, ages 14, 16 and 17, at a convenience store.

Abel Acosta, who was identified as the alleged shooter, was believed to have fled to Mexico with the help of his father, Richard Acosta Jr., who was indicted and charged with capital murder for his role in helping his son.

What happened the night of the shooting

According to Garland Police, on Dec. 26, 2021, officers were called to a Texaco gas station in the 700 block of West Walnut Street after multiple victims were shot. When they arrived, officers found four victims, including three teens who died at the scene.

Surveillance video helped identify both Abel Acosta and Richard Acosta Jr at the scene. Richard Acosta was seen driving his son to the store the night of the shooting, and after Abel Acosta allegedly opened fire on the victims, he hopped back into the vehicle, and his father sped them away.

Richard Acosta turned himself in a day later and was charged with capital murder. He later testified that he didn't know his son had a gun or had shot anyone, only that the teen got into his vehicle and told his father to drive away because someone was shooting.

He also said that he didn't know where his son was; however, prosecutors argued he helped Abel Acosta leave the country.

In 2023, Richard Acosta was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

FBI asking for tips

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Abel Acosta, who is now 18 years old, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The teen is considered to be armed and dangerous.

"We know he has longstanding ties to the Garland area, and we ask anyone with information to contact the FBI. The FBI will continue to work with our partners at the Garland Police Department to bring justice to the victims' families and the Garland community," FBI Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rohrock said in a statement.

If you any information concerning Abel Acosta's location, you're asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or the FBI's Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or by contacting the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

"For the family, friends, and the entire community, this case remains a wound that cannot begin to heal until justice is served. We remain steadfast in our commitment to pursuing that justice, and we are grateful for the continued partnership of the FBI and all agencies working alongside us," Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said in a statement. "We hope this reward encourages anyone with information about Abel Acosta's whereabouts to provide that information to law enforcement."