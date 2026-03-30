Garland stabbing suspect targeted victim at random to "prove he was tough," arrest warrant states

The suspect in a deadly Garland grocery store stabbing turned himself in, allegedly admitting he randomly chose a victim to attack on Friday to "prove he was tough," later telling his parents what he had done before they urged him to go to the police.

Juan Pedro Reyes Garland Police Department

According to the arrest warrants, 32-year-old Juan Pedro Reyes went to a skate park to be alone and said he had thoughts of hurting someone because he thought he needed to prove he was tough.

He decided to go into the Fiesta Mart in the 2900 block of First Street and pick someone to stab, the warrant states. He told investigators that he was in the store for about 30 minutes before he decided to stab 39-year-old Franky Selyma Arredondo Barrios, who was alone in the back of the store.

Reyes said there was no communication with Barrios and that he snuck up behind him and stabbed him, the warrant states.

According to the arrest affidavit, Reyes also said that he ran out of the store and hid the knife in a storm drain and hid his hat, gloves and sweatshirt in a trash can at a park near his house because he did not want to get caught.

He told officers that when he got home that night, his mother asked where his hat and sweatshirt were. Reyes responded that he hid them because he had stabbed someone at Fiesta Mart. His mother told police that she didn't initially believe her son, so they went to bed.

The following morning, Reyes' father went to the Fiesta Mart to see if anything had happened and learned there had been a stabbing. Realizing Reyes had committed the stabbing, the report states, they told him to turn himself in and took him to the police station. Reyes told police he didn't know Barrios had died before he turned himself in.

Officers found the knife in a storm drain, in the area Reyes said it would be. His hat, sweatshirt and gloves were also found where he said they would be, the report states.

Police said he's currently in the Garland Detention Center on a charge of murder.