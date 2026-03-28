Suspect turns himself in for stabbing, killing man inside Garland grocery store, police say

A suspect wanted in connection with stabbing and killing a man inside a Garland grocery store turned himself in to police Saturday, authorities confirmed.

According to Garland Police, at about 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a stabbing at Fiesta Mart located in the 2900 block of S. First Street.

When they arrived, a man, identified as 39-year-old Franky Selyma Arredondo Barrios, was found inside the store suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators said the victim entered the grocery store when he was stabbed by an unknown suspect. Surveillance video captured the suspect leaving the store after the incident, and police released the following photo in hopes someone would recognize him.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Juan Pedro Reyes, turned himself in for the crime. Police said he's currently in the Garland Detention Center on a charge of murder. No bond has been set.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4800. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-4877 or visit www. garlandcrimestoppers.org.