Garland police make arrest related to apartment burglary, continue search for additional suspect

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are asking the public for assistance to find Williams Wilson, one of the four suspects in a shooting that took place on March 18.

Williams Wilson, 22. Garland Police Department

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. at the Woodland Preserve apartments in Garland.

Detectives believe that four suspects arrived at the apartment complex with the intent to commit a home invasion robbery.

A resident told police that two men broke into his apartment and began shooting at him, so he returned fire to defend himself, killing the men who have since been identified as Terrail Moore, 27, and Darrian Lowery, 28.

On March 29, police arrested a third suspect, Desmond Whitaker, 26, for his involvement. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and capital murder of multiple persons. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail with a $1,007,500 bond.

Desmond Whitaker, 26. Dallas County Jail

It remains unclear if the suspects knew the resident of the apartment they broke into.

Police ask anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Wilson to contact Garland PD at 972-485-4840. You can also submit any tips anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS), or at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be issued for information leading to the arrest of Wilson.