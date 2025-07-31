Three men charged in Garland motel shooting that killed Las Vegas man, authorities say

Three men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Nevada man last month in the parking lot of a Garland motel, police said Thursday.

All three suspects face capital murder charges, according to the Garland Police Department.

Jose Luis Trivino-Cruz, 35, is being held on a total bond of $3.255 million. He faces charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, and indecent assault.

Jesus De Nazareth Bellorin-Guzman, 23, is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery. His bond is set at $2.25 million.

Yosguar Aponte Jimenez, 20, is charged with capital murder and is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Victim identified as Las Vegas man

The shooting occurred around 5:15 a.m. on Friday, June 20, in the parking lot of a motel in the 12700 block of LBJ Freeway. The victim, 48-year-old Santiago Lopez Morales of Las Vegas, later died at a North Texas hospital, police said.

Suspects linked to separate robbery

Investigators determined that two of the suspects were also involved in a robbery earlier that same morning at a different motel. All three were later identified and arrested by Garland detectives.

Investigation remains ongoing

All three suspects remain in the Dallas County Jail. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Garland police at (972) 485-4840.

Jesus De Nazareth Bellorin-Guzman, 23 Dallas County Jail

Yosguar Aponte Jimenez, 20 Dallas County Jail

Jose Luis Trivino-Cruz, 35 Dallas County Jail



