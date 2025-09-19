Garland ISD sued over alleged assault of autistic student by teacher's aide

A North Texas family is suing Garland ISD after their son, who has autism, was allegedly assaulted by a teacher's aide.

On Feb. 20, Sarah Broome said her 14-year-old son, Jace, a student at Webb Middle School, was physically and verbally assaulted by a 40-year-old staff member.

Attorney outlines events before altercation

James Trujillo, the family's attorney, said Jace had returned from the restroom and went to retrieve his Chromebook from behind the teacher's desk. After being told to put it back and refusing, a verbal exchange escalated. Trujillo said the aide then snatched the device and pushed Jace, causing him to fall.

Mother recounts disturbing physical abuse

"The aide grabbed my son by the throat, threw him on the ground, and put her boot on his chest and neck," Broome said. "There is no excuse."

Broome said her son came home with chest pain and a mark on his face. Jace is autistic and has an intellectual disability. Initially, she was told her son was the aggressor and was placed in handcuffs.

"They gave this really elaborate lie about how he basically took down four people, adults, and you know, my son's barely 100 pounds," Broome said. "We asked to pull the video, and it showed a completely different story."

Mother calls for systemic change

On Friday, just feet from where the incident occurred, Broome called for change within Garland ISD. "It disgusts me, and it just should disgust every other parent that sees this," she said. "I know my son was not the only one."

Police confirm criminal charges filed

Garland police said the aide was charged with assault against a disabled person, a Class A misdemeanor. She was released on bond and is awaiting a court hearing.

The Broome family filed a federal lawsuit against the district, the aide, and two other staff members. CBS News Texas reached out to the aide for comment, but her attorney has not responded.

Garland ISD says aide is gone

A district spokesperson said the incident was investigated immediately and the aide is no longer employed. "Our top priority is ensuring that every student has a safe and positive learning environment, and we do not tolerate any behavior that compromises this commitment," the statement read.

Mother urges other families to speak up

Broome said she believes the district is trying to cover up a broader issue and fears other students may also be victims. "I suggest you come forward, ask for the video, ask for anything to advocate for your child," she said.