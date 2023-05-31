Garland ISD bus driver hailed as a hero for helping young girl

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Garland bus driver is being called a hero after helping a young student who was being followed by a stranger.

"It was a God thing, he planned it from the get-go, me being on time, me getting there," said Garland ISD bus driver Reva – who didn't want to use her last name.

Police later identified the man following the student as a suspect in a sexual assault case in Richardson.

"It was a normal morning," said Reva.

What started off as a typical bus route, quickly took an unexpected detour. On May 18, Reva was on her way to her middle school stop near Cherokee Rose Trail and Westbank Trail.

"Perfect timing," Reva said. "As I pulled up, he pulled up."

As Reva arrived, she said she noticed something unusual – a frightened young student who was running towards the bus.

"I pulled up, open the doors, got her on the bus and he gave me a real mean look and he pulled off," Reva said.

The student told Reva that a strange man was making her uncomfortable and trying to lure her into his car.

"My gut feeling was telling me something was not right, because he was hanging out the window, trying to get her attention and what he was saying to her frightened her," Reva said. "I thought, this is not right, this guy, we need to get this guy."

Without hesitation, Reva took action.

"There's a camera on the front of the bus and I positioned the bus in such a manner and a way that the camera could get the rear license plate and that's when he sped off," Reva said.

Reva was able to get a shot of the man's license plate and called police. The man, who was wanted in a sexual assault case, was later arrested.

Reva's quick response stopped a suspect in the act, saving a student and steering her clear of danger.

"It was relieving to know that they got him and that he won't ever bother her again."

Reva – who's been with the district for 16 years – said her students are more than just passengers, they're a part of her life.

"When they get on this bus they're my kids, and I'm going to take care of them," Reva said.

The district thanked her for her brave actions and gifted her flowers Tuesday.

The humble hero is now offering all kids advice in hopes of keep them safe.

"Be aware of their surroundings, don't be on the phone," Reva said. "Pay attention especially when you're waiting to get on the bus."