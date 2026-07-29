Garland construction crews push through dangerous heat as city weighs added protections

The extreme heat can be especially challenging for people who work outdoors, including construction crews.

Romo Vega first learned about the Texas heat while visiting his dad's construction sites. The City of Garland construction worker says preparation starts long before stepping onto a job site.

"You have to drink water weeks before and really get your body ready to get out here and do it," he said.

"We supply with ice chests," City of Garland Street Department Supervisor Daniel Amezcua said. "Make sure that they have ice and are keeping themselves cool throughout the day. We also give them breaks. We schedule concrete on time or come in earlier."

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Garland Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Carissa Dutton recently joined a construction crew to pass out popsicles and see firsthand how hot their working conditions can be.

Using a thermal temperature gun, she found a hard hat measuring 111 degrees, a concrete curing machine at 125 degrees, and freshly poured concrete at 131 degrees.

"It gave me a different appreciation for what conditions they are working in," she said. "You hear it's hot, but when you are out there doing it, it's a whole different level of hot."

Dutton says the experience will help her evaluate whether the city can do more to support outdoor workers through additional equipment, cooling measures, or other resources.

"So, just knowing, do we have enough water in the budget?" she said. "Do we have all these things. What can we do to make their lives a little bit easier? I want our guys to be safe and as cool as possible and hydrated. I want everybody to be able to go home to their family and come back the next day."

Vega says he feels he has everything he needs to be prepared and reminds himself that the extreme heat is temporary. Fall is around the corner.

"I'm waiting for it," he said. "Every second that goes by, I'm waiting for it."