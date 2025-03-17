Garland community holds emotional vigil to mourn teen killed in hit-and-run

A grieving community came together Monday to honor the life of a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Garland.

The vigil, held at the crash site near Oates Road and Miami Drive, drew family, friends, and classmates, all mourning the sudden loss of Lakeview Centennial High School freshman Daisy Paredes. Her 16-year-old brother, who was also hit, remains hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Paredes' parents, still reeling from the tragedy, saw firsthand how loved and cherished she was.

"That means a lot to the family," her aunt said. "Her mom just got out from the hospital. It's just so sad."

Among those mourning was Giselle Garcia, Paredes' best friend and soccer teammate. The two played together on the JV soccer team, where they shared many moments on the field.

"I was the goalie, and she was the defender, so there would be moments on the field where it would be just us talking," Garcia said. "Knowing that I can't talk to her anymore, that's what's actually hurting me. I lost somebody that I actually cared for and that I loved and trusted."

Eyewitness recalls the moment of the deadly Garland hit-and-run

Community members, including Sam Elahee, who owns a gas station near the scene, also attended the vigil. He remembered hearing the impact of the crash shortly after Daisy and her brother had stopped by.

"It's just… it's just sad, you know," Elahee said. "We came running out. Everybody over here started calling 911."

Authorities said 30-year-old Stetson Ybarbo was speeding when he veered off the road, hitting several parked cars before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested and charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid, one count for death and the other for serious bodily injury.

For the community, however, the focus remains on remembering Paredes' life and supporting her family as they navigate their heartbreaking loss.