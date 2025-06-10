Watch CBS News
Massive 15-foot python traps North Texas man on truck in Garland before dramatic capture

S.E. Jenkins
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas.
Garland Animal Control officers responded to a wild call involving a massive 15-foot reticulated python threatening a neighborhood last Friday. 

A resident found the python near the intersection of Apache Drive and Broadway Boulevard on June 6, around 11 p.m., officials said. 

By the time officers arrived, the python had circled a yard and even trapped a man on top of his truck, according to the Garland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.

The python tried to strike several times and a tense crowd gathered to watch; however,  the Center said that the officer remained calm and focused. Eventually, the officer's patience and careful work paid off, and the python was safely captured.

"Bravery, compassion, and public safety-that's what our Animal Control Officers bring every day," the Garland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center said on a Facebook post. "No matter the call, we show up. Because our duty never ends."

The Center said the python's escape was accidental and "caused no harm or incidents." Garland Animal Services officers have identified its owner, and the python is scheduled to be picked up on Wednesday and relocated outside Garland city limits, as the city prohibits the ownership of exotic animals. 

Garland python
Garland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
