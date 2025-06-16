Galleria Dallas, Grapevine Mills malls rank among the top 10 in the U.S., poll says

New poll reveals 2 North Texas malls are among the best in the U.S.

New poll reveals 2 North Texas malls are among the best in the U.S.

New poll reveals 2 North Texas malls are among the best in the U.S.

North Texans won't need to travel far if they want to shop at some of the best malls in the U.S., a new poll reveals.

According to the USA Today 10BEST list, Grapevine Mills and Galleria Dallas are among some of the best places to shop.

The results came from a combination of the list's editors and a panel of experts before being voted on by readers. They nominate their top picks by factoring in a variety of stores, dining, entertainment options, ease of access and events that set them apart.

Grapevine Mills ranked No. 8 on the list, which noted the mall's aquarium, LEGOLAND Discovery Center and Peppa Pig's Land of Play. The list also said the mall's escape room, bowling alley and upscale shopping options contributed to the ranking.

Galleria Dallas, which the list called a traditional mall with a twist, came in at No. 3. The Galleria is known for its indoor ice rink and iconic Christmas tree that stretches three stories tall. USA Today said the Galleria has something for everyone.

Here's the full list of the 10 best malls in the U.S:

Aventura Mall – Aventura, Florida Mall of America – Bloomington, Minnesota Galleria Dallas – Dallas, Texas The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards – New York City, New York King of Prussia – King of Prussia, Pennsylvania Scottsdale Fashion Square – Scottsdale, Arizona American Dream – East Rutherford, New Jersey Grapevine Mills – Grapevine, Texas Tysons Corner Center – Tysons, Virginia Brookfield Place – New York City, New York