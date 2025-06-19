Frisco standoff ends peacefully after officer fires at armed suspect, police say

A nearly five-hour standoff with Frisco police ended without injury early Thursday, even after an officer fired their weapon when a suspect pointed a laser-equipped pistol at them, police said.

Officers responded to a welfare concern involving a potentially armed, suicidal man just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Frisco Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Aaron Bylund of Frisco, was located in a field near Preston Road and PGA Parkway around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Drone confirms suspect was armed

Officers used a drone to determine that Bylund was armed with a handgun, police said.

Bylund, a defendant in a child pornography case from Frisco PD, threatened suicide, pointed a weapon in various directions, and made threats toward officers, according to a news release.

Aaron Bylund, 45, of Frisco Frisco Police Department

Road closed, officer fires

His actions prompted authorities to shut down Preston Road in both directions.

Around 1 a.m., an officer fired their weapon — but missed — after Bylund pointed his laser-equipped pistol at them, police said.

Suspect surrenders after hours

Negotiations continued until about 5 a.m., when Bylund laid down his weapon and was taken into custody by SWAT.

He was then transported to a hospital due to what police described as high intoxication.

Facing felony assault charge

Bylund has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing, Frisco police said.