Second person arrested in connection with 24-year-old cold case murder in Frisco, police say

The Frisco Police Department announced a second arrest in connection with a 24-year-old cold case murder, in which a wife is accused of murdering her husband.

Frisco Police said at about 7:45 a.m. Friday, officers with the assistance of the Waxahachie Police Department, arrested 57-year-old Keith Hart, of Waxahachie, for murder in the 2002 death of Frank Weiss.

Just last month, Frisco Police said 55-year-old Lisa Honrud, Weiss' wife, had been arrested for the murder as well.

Frisco Police said Weiss' body was found near Lake Lewisville within Frisco City limits.

In a news release, the department said investigators "have continued to make significant progress" in the cold case murder and that the progress was a result of "time, commitment and cooperation by key-witnesses."

"This second arrest moves us closer to closure for the Weiss family and our entire community. We are grateful for the continued support and will keep working until every responsible party is brought to justice," Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in a statement.

The details surrounding what led to Weiss' murder have yet to be revealed.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Frisco Police at 972-292-6010.