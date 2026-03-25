Frisco man sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to decades-old child sex abuse

A Frisco man has learned his fate after pleading guilty to child sex crimes, including the years-long abuse of a child in the early 2000s.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said on Wednesday that 53-year-old Christopher John Greene was handed a 50-year prison sentence by Judge Angela Tucker for aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He was also sentenced to 20 years for indecency with a child and five years for possession of child pornography, but the sentences will run concurrently.

"This sentence means a predator can no longer prey on the innocent, because for too long, the innocent have paid the price for his crimes," Willis said.

Christopher John Greene Collin County District Attorney

Abuse dates back years

Willis said Greene began sexually abusing the child when the victim was 10, and it lasted until the victim was 15. The victim, now in their 30s, disclosed the abuse to a counselor in 2023, about 17 years after the abuse ended.

The disclosure prompted Frisco Police to investigate.

During the investigation, Willis said three other men came forward to police, saying Greene had also abused them. Some of the incidents dated back as far as the 1980s.

When Greene was arrested, detectives executed a search warrant at his house, Willis said. They seized a hard drive, which Willis said contained several images depicting child sex abuse material.