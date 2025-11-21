Frisco gift card programs yield mixed results for businesses impacted by Main Street construction

On Frisco's Main Street, roads and sidewalks are still torn up and parking is hard to come by.

"The construction has had a big impact on everyone along the street," Lee Gonzales said.

Gonzales owns La Finca Coffee & Bakery, which also serves authentic Mexican food four nights a week. He says on a Friday night, his restaurant should be full of customers, but that isn't the case.

"Personally, we've probably seen an impact on revenue about 30%," he said.

City offers gift card incentives

To bring more shoppers, the city recently gave residents free $50 gift cards to use at businesses in the Rail District.

The owner of Frisco Automotive & Transmission says that city program, along with another program offering buy-one, get-one gift cards for up to $250, has made a real difference.

"If you put $250 in, they're going to match it $250," Richard Bennett said. "So, if you have a $500 repair, it will cost you half to get the car fixed because the city is paying for half, and we've seen that work really, really well."

Restaurant owner sees minimal benefit

But for Gonzales, it hasn't had the same impact.

"Redemption has been low," he said. "When you take what's left after you pay your food cost, your employees, everything else, for the business, it's minimal impact."

City says reopening set for December

The city says two-way traffic and new sidewalks will finally reopen by Dec. 31.

Gonzales says even if they get some extra holiday and World Cup foot traffic next year, it may still be too little, too late.

"When you think about a year and a half impact on your business, it's going to take a long time to recover," he said.

Right now, he says he's relying on word of mouth. It's what's brought in the most customers.