Frisco businesses see holiday strain as Main Street construction continues Construction along Frisco’s Main Street continues to disrupt businesses as the holidays approach. Roads and sidewalks remain torn up, limiting parking and foot traffic. Local owners say this year could be the toughest yet, with one coffee shop reporting a 30% drop in revenue. To help, the city has offered $50 gift cards and a buy‑one, get‑one program worth up to $250. While some businesses, like an auto repair shop, say the incentives have made a real difference, others report little relief.