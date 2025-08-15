Frisco businesses struggle as road closures and $70M construction disrupt downtown

Continued road closures in downtown Frisco are adding to the frustration for small business owners already dealing with months of construction.

For Clayton Jones, recently opening Dad Jokes Cheesyburger on Frisco's Main Street was a dream come true.

"Every burger, every hotdog, every chicken sandwich comes with a joke," he said.

Lately, the serious amount of construction just outside the restaurant has been no laughing matter to the owner.

"It's challenging," he said. "I did not know that they're going to close both of our entrances."

$70 million project reshaping Rail District

The $70 million project began last summer, designed to make the Rail District more walkable with wider sidewalks, new landscaping and better lighting. The latest closure—5th Street between Main and Oak—is expected to last eight weeks.

"Our business dropping 50% week to week is tough," Jones said. "I'm certainly not the only business being affected."

Soccer City reports steep revenue loss

Across the street, Soccer City says sales are down even more.

"The construction has been devastating for our business," Austin Stigletz said. "I mean we're down over $500,000 dollars in 2024 and 2025 will be worse."

Payroll problems hit longtime steakhouse

The owner of Randy's Steakhouse, a downtown staple for decades, says things got so bad, payroll checks started bouncing.

"I mean, we've been through hard times before, I've always been able to work my way, but this is way different," he said.

City responds with support measures

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney acknowledges the concerns over this construction and says the city is working to bring more customers to the area.

"That's included putting up temporary direction signs, helping them print open signs, letting people know they're open for business," he said.

World Cup deadline drives completion

The work on Main Street is expected to wrap up by January, just in time for the World Cup.

"We know that the eyes of the world will be on Frisco as one of the host cities and we certainly want to use it as a kickstart to the small businesses that are down there," Cheney said.

"It's going to bring a lot of people in and it's going to be even better, and I think that was the city's ultimate goal," Jones said.

Until then, business owners say every customer counts.