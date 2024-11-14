Watch CBS News
Frisco PD makes arrest in deadly shooting outside of a Walmart

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

FRISCO – The Frisco Police Department announced it has a suspect in custody after a deadly shooting outside of a Walmart on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on Eldorado Parkway and FM 423 just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found the victim, 22-year-old Ja'Karrion Craig, in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

First responders tried to save his life, but Craig died at a local hospital, police said.

A witness reported that the suspect had left the scene in a gray sedan. Detectives later identified the suspect through witness interviews and surveillance footage, according to police.

A Frisco PD SWAT team arrested the suspect on a murder charge Thursday morning without incident. Police have not yet identified the suspect. 

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. They are asking anyone with information to contact the department.

