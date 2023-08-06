Frisco businesses, FC Dallas prepare for game against Inter Miami CF, Lionel Messi

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - More than 20,000 soccer fans will pack into Toyota Stadium Sunday to see FC Dallas take on Inter Miami CF.

"This is the fastest sell out in the history of the club and obviously the highest ticket revenue ever," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt.

Tickets sold out in just 10 minutes. What's causing the frenzy? Some call it Messi Mania.

"To get to play against Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is unbelievable," Hunt continued. "You're talking about one of the greatest players of all time and we get to face him right here in Toyota Stadium, right in front of our home fans."

And that Messi Mania will mean big crowds in Frisco. Chito's Authentic Mexican Restaurant is right across the street from the stadium.

"To be honest, I expect it to be kind of like Cinco de Mayo—maybe a little less, maybe a little more—but I know its going to be crazy," said Chito's Manager Gabriel Correa.

The restaurant is stocking up on extra supplies and staffing up to keep fans happy.

"I'm trying to find more people, maybe they can help but everybody wants to go to the game. Nobody wants to work," Correa said laughing.

At the Soccer90 store attached to the stadium, staff have been stocking up on Messi and FC Dallas gear.

"Anything Messi would be on our online store," said Soccer90 staff member Amir Moosavi. "We've been getting orders for the Messi t-shirts but once comes Sunday, I don't know if we're gonna have any left."

Inside the stadium they're preparing for the heat.

"For our staff, for security, it's extra water, it's extra breaks that were gonna do," Hunt said. "But then there's gonna be a water break in each half of the game."

Extra EMS will also be available. And with all that star power, there will be extra security too.

"I will tell you this will be double, probably, over the normal presence and the on-field security presence will probably be tripled," Hunt said.