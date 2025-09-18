Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, recovering after surgery

After announcing that senior pastor Dr. Frederick Haynes III would take a temporary medical leave of absence over the weekend, Friendship-West Baptist Church said Thursday that Haynes' surgery went well.

Haynes said he looks forward to returning to the church after a full recovery. He also said he has been "profoundly moved and uplifted by the outpouring of love and support" since his temporary leave of absence was announced on Sunday.

Haynes has served as the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church for the past 40 years, according to the church website.

Haynes also serves on the board of the Conference of National Black Churches, the National Action Network, and the IC3 Church and Development Conference.

He took over leadership of the Rev. Jesse Jackson's longtime civil rights organization, the Rainbow Push Coalition, in 2023, but resigned a few months later.

Haynes appointed Rev. David Malcolm McGruder, executive pastor, to assume pastoral and ministry responsibilities in the interim. The church did not say how long Haynes' leave of absence would be.