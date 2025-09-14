Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, announces temporary medical leave for surgery and recovery

Dallas pastor Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, will take a temporary medical leave of absence, the church announced Sunday.

"While this is a personal challenge, I stand firm in my faith and have complete confidence in God's healing power," Haynes said in a statement. "James 5:15 reminds us, 'And the prayer of faith shall save the sick.' I am profoundly grateful for your prayers, love, support, understanding, and respect for my privacy during this time, and I look forward to returning after my recovery."

According to the announcement, Haynes is scheduled to undergo surgery and will spend the coming weeks focused on recovery.

Haynes has served as the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church for the past 40 years, according to the church website.

Haynes also serves on the board of the Conference of National Black Churches, the National Action Network, and the IC3 Church and Development Conference.

He took over leadership of the Rev. Jesse Jackson's longtime civil rights organization, the Rainbow Push Coalition, in 2023, but resigned a few months later.

Haynes appointed Rev. David Malcolm McGruder, Executive Pastor, to assume pastoral and ministry responsibilities in the interim. The church did not say how long Haynes' leave of absence would be.