Stray bullet kills woman inside her Fort Worth home, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
A woman inside her Fort Worth home was fatally struck by a stray bullet Friday night, prompting a homicide investigation.  

Police say the shot came from outside the home on the 3400 block of Tahiti Lane in the city's South Division, striking the woman inside.

First responders arrived around 8:51 p.m. for what was initially reported as a fall. She was taken to a local hospital, where doctors later determined her injury was a gunshot wound. That update came at 10:44 p.m., leading officers to return and secure the scene.

Detectives are now looking into a shots‑fired call that came in about an hour before the medical call in the same area. They're reviewing surveillance video, canvassing the neighborhood, and working to identify any people or vehicles that might be connected.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department Homicide Unit at (817) 392‑4330 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817) 469‑TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The investigation remains active.

