Cooler temperatures and cloudy skies expected this week across North Texas

Lauren Bostwick
Grab a jacket when you head out the door Sunday morning. It's another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across North Texas.

Winds from the north will stay around 5 to 10 mph, causing the feels-like temperatures to plummet several degrees.

Temperatures by lunchtime are expected to climb to the 50s, and the high for the day in the afternoon is expected to be around 59 degrees for DFW. There will be increasingly high cloud cover throughout the day, but no precipitation is anticipated. 

Monday morning will start chilly, with feels-like temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the area. Bundle up!

However, the afternoon will be pleasant and above normal with highs in the mid-60s and winds from the southwest 5 to 10 mph. 

Well above average temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees are expected this week. There is no significant chance of rain in the forecast at the moment, but a small chance for a few showers south of I-20 on Tuesday. Next shot won't be until Friday. 

