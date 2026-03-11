Sunshine returns and wind gusts could reach 40 mph after round of severe storms in North Texas

Tuesday was very active; in fact, one of the strongest wind gusts reported was in Decatur at 67 mph. Also, much-needed heavy rain dumped across the region.

DFW Airport recorded 0.71", but more was accumulated on Wednesday morning. As of now, the First Alert Weather Team is just waiting on the numbers to come in.

Sunshine will eventually peek through the cloud cover, and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s by Wednesday afternoon.

A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., as gusts could reach up to 40 mph.

Showers that impacted the metroplex on Wednesday morning are pushing to the east and southeast, which is where the severe weather threat lies in the afternoon. East Texas has the highest potential of severe weather, with the Storm Prediction Center highlighting a level 2 out of 5 risk.

The cold front will usher in a cooler and drier airmass, as well as a shift in the wind, leaving North Texas with a much calmer weather pattern for at least the rest of the week. A very pleasant and warm weekend is ahead.

The next cold front arrives Sunday, but it looks like a mainly dry front. It will bring very gusty winds to the region and lead to a steep temperature drop from Sunday to Monday.