1 killed, 2 hurt after fight leads to shooting in Fort Worth parking lot, police say

One person was killed, and two others were injured after a fight led to a shooting in a Fort Worth parking lot early Sunday morning, police said.

The Fort Worth Police Department said at about 3:40 a.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of NW 35th Street after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, one victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned the second and third victims were located at local area hospitals.

Officials said there was a large gathering at the location, and a fight broke out in the parking lot, resulting in shots being fired. At this time, details surrounding the fight are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com or by calling 817-469-8477.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more becomes available.