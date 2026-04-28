Suspect from Fort Worth accused of shooting, killing Ohio Costco employee

Police in Ohio say a Fort Worth man is in jail after he allegedly shot and killed a Costco employee over the weekend.

The Strongsville Police Department said on Facebook that the shooting unfolded just before 6 p.m. local time on Saturday at the store. First responders found the victim, identified as 61-year-old Randolph E. Corrigan of Cleveland, with several gunshot wounds. Corrigan was given treatment at the scene, but police said he later died at a hospital.

On Monday, the department identified the suspect as 22-year-old Christian M. Bryant. He has since been charged with murder, and Strongsville Police say additional charges are possible pending a presentation to a grand jury.

Records show Bryant remains in custody at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center as of publication.

The department asked anyone who witnessed the shooting to make contact with them. Police also said the incident unfolded between Bryant and Corrigan.

Strongsville is located about 21 miles southwest of Cleveland.