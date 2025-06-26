Man sentenced to 60 years for killing TCU student in random Fort Worth shooting

A man who gunned down a Texas Christian University student in what authorities called a random act of violence was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in prison, nearly two years after the fatal shooting sent shockwaves through the Fort Worth community.

Purdy pleads guilty in 2023 shooting

Matthew Purdy Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Wes Smith, who was shot and killed on Sept. 1, 2023, in the city's busy West 7th entertainment district.

Purdy was sentenced to 60 years for Smith's murder and 20 years for the aggravated assault of another TCU student that same night. He also received sentences for eight additional felony charges, bringing the total to 206 years. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said the sentences will run concurrently.

Matthew Purdy Jr., 23 CBS News Texas

Random act of violence in West 7th

Police said Smith was standing outside a bar when Purdy approached and shot him three times. As he fled the scene, Purdy assaulted a woman nearby, investigators said.

Authorities described the shooting as unprovoked and random.

Community mourns TCU student

In the days following Smith's death, hundreds gathered to honor the TCU junior, who was set to graduate in May 2024. Vigils and memorials were held across campus and throughout the Fort Worth community.

During Thursday's plea hearing, Smith's parents addressed the court, describing the deep pain and widespread grief caused by their son's death.

"He was a beautiful human being, he had a great laugh, he had an infectious smile," said Smith's father, Philip Smith. "Your actions caused catastrophic, monumental mourning by thousands of people. Your actions alone caused sadness, sickness, caused people to lose sleep, loss of appetite, mental disarray, caused people to be confused."

Wes Smith, 21 CBS News Texas

Parents reflect on son's compassion

Smith's parents said their son had a heart for helping others and believed the tragedy could have been avoided.

"I regret that the one person there that night that would have helped you is the person you executed," Philip Smith said.

"This story could have had a different ending because Wes had a heart to help," said his mother, Dorree Smith. "If you had just spoken to him, if you had reached out instead of lashing out, I promise you of anybody, Wes would have met you with compassion. He would have listened."