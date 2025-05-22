1 adult hospitalized, 1 in police custody after stabbing incident at Fort Worth elementary school

An adult is in the hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing at South Hills Elementary School in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police and firefighters responded to the stabbing call at the school late Thursday morning. The Fort Worth ISD campus is on the southwest side of the city on the corner of Bilglade Road and Cockrell Avenue.

According to city records, police and paramedics were dispatched shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

In an email to parents, the school's principal, Melissa Russell, said the altercation happened between two adults during an outdoor awards ceremony reception.

One of the adults was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. The suspect is in custody.

Russell continued to say that students were immediately brought inside out of an abundance of caution and the campus was placed on hold. All students and staff were reported safe.

Parents were encouraged to check their students out early.

Students at the school range in age from pre-K through 5th grade. Thursday is Fort Worth ISD's last day of school.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.