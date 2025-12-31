Watch CBS News
Rollover crash on East Loop 820 in Fort Worth kills one on New Year's Eve, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A rollover crash on East Loop 820 left one person dead late Wednesday afternoon in east Fort Worth, according to authorities.

The New Year's Eve crash happened just before 5:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Trinity Boulevard.

Two vehicles involved in collision

According to Fort Worth police, two vehicles collided near the 600 block of East Loop 820 North. One of the vehicles flipped during the crash.

When East Division units arrived, they confirmed the driver of the overturned vehicle had died.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

