Fort Worth police, SWAT respond to barricaded person; no injuries reported

A suspect fired shots and has barricaded themselves in a Fort Worth home Monday night, police said.

Police were initially notified of a "person in distress call" to 911. As first responders arrived, shots were heard from inside the home in the 8100 block of Heron Drive, police said.

Fort Worth police said SWAT is en route and they do not believe it is a hostage situation. Police also said no officers have fired any shots and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.