Fort Worth police seek suspect in shooting of 14-year-old

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Teenager shot in Far North Fort Worth
Teenager shot in Far North Fort Worth 00:28

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 14-year-old in the early hours of Aug. 21.

The teen survived and is recovering at a local hospital.

The shooting happened on Maddie Avenue north of the Alliance area of the city. 

Robbery detectives are also working the case. 

This is a developing story, please click back for updates

First published on August 21, 2023 / 11:00 AM

