Fort Worth police seek suspect in shooting of 14-year-old
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 14-year-old in the early hours of Aug. 21.
The teen survived and is recovering at a local hospital.
The shooting happened on Maddie Avenue north of the Alliance area of the city.
Robbery detectives are also working the case.
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
