Fort Worth police seek suspect in shooting of 14-year-old

Teenager shot in Far North Fort Worth

Teenager shot in Far North Fort Worth

Teenager shot in Far North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 14-year-old in the early hours of Aug. 21.

The teen survived and is recovering at a local hospital.

The shooting happened on Maddie Avenue north of the Alliance area of the city.

Robbery detectives are also working the case.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.