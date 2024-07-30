Fort Worth police seek flower pot vandal after downtown rampage

Fort Worth police need help identifying a flower pot vandal

FORT WORTH – Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help finding a flower pot vandal, accused of ravaging plants and flower pots in the downtown area.

Surveillance video shows the suspect roaming through several streets around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 21, yanking out foliage and tipping over flower pots.

Police say he may have been a guest at a downtown hotel, but cops are still looking at that.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Fort Worth detectives at (817) 392-3906.