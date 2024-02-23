Watch CBS News
Fort Worth police officer recovering after accident on I-35

FORT WORTH – A police officer is recovering after an on-duty vehicle accident Friday morning.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the I-35 toll road entrance ramp near downtown Fort Worth. Police say the officer was driving northbound when the accident occurred.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police say. As of Friday afternoon, his condition is improving.

Police have not said the cause of the accident or if other vehicles were involved.

The police officer has been with FWPD for nine years and is currently assigned to the Crime Scene Unit.

