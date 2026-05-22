Watch Live: Fort Worth police discuss recent deadly shootings; rapper and chase suspect killed

The Fort Worth Police Department is holding a press conference to share details about its investigation into the shooting deaths of two suspects by officers last week.

In one incident, police said 25‑year‑old Elijah Mayo, also known as rapper 88Dub, was shot after officers found him armed with a handgun. Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia said that Mayo allegedly pointed the gun at responding officers and refused commands to drop it.

CBS News Texas spoke with Elijah Mayo's father, Emmitt Mayo, who said his son "didn't deserve to get gunned down like that."

Elijah Mayo, 25

Emmitt Mayo shared that his son had gone to a neighborhood party to perform and never made it to the stage because gunfire erupted. He said Elijah Mayo tried to get away from the situation when police arrived and saw he had a gun.

"They fired shots at him first. He returned fire to protect himself," Emmitt Mayo said.

He's been demanding answers from the police department since Elijah Mayo's death.

Second incident happened near the shooting of Elijah Mayo

In a second incident, police said while officers were investigating Elijah Mayo's death, a driver sped past the scene and allegedly tried to hit officers – prompting a police chase.

As the pursuit continued onto I-820, police used a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle, and officers opened fire after the driver ignored commands and allegedly tried to grab an officer's handgun. The suspect was later identified as 29-year-old Jorge Contreras.

Following the shootings, police didn't say if the two incidents were connected.

Now, police are sharing more details.