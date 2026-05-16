Fort Worth officer fatally shoots man police say pointed gun at them

An investigation is underway after the Fort Worth Police Department said one of its officers shot and killed a man overnight who allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

A news release from the department shared that just after midnight on Saturday, officers in the East Division responded to Wiman Drive near Eastland Street for multiple reports about gunshots being fired. Police said they arrived and heard additional gunfire.

The department said they oversved an adult male with a gun and confronted him, ordering him to drop the firearm. However, the department's release said the man did not obey commands and, at one point, was seen pointing the gun at officers. At least one officer fired a service weapon, striking the man.

Fort Worth Police said officers immediately provided medical aid until the Fort Worth Fire Department arrived to assist. The man, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene. No officers were injured, per the department.

***Chief Garcia providing sound reference Officer Involved Shooting***



On May 16, 2026, at approximately 12:05 a.m., FWPD East Division officers were dispatched to multiple calls and text of shots being fired at the 4200 block of Wiman Drive.

Officers arrived in the area and… pic.twitter.com/KLjfGVhchG — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 16, 2026

Detectives with the department's Major Case Unity were called to the scene and continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information can share it by calling Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can be shared with Tarrant County Crime Stoppers by calling 817-469-8477.