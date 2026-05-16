Shooting involving Fort Worth Police officer reported along I-820 Northbound, department says

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting involving an officer just hours after another similar incident unfolded in the city.

The department shared initial details on X around 5 a.m., saying it happened along I-820 Northbound near the exit to East Lancaster Avenue. While more specific details were not immediately available, Fort Worth Police did say the shooting happened after a pursuit. A member of the CBS News Texas team captured video of the scene, which appeared to be near a construction zone along the interstate.

Scene of the officer-involved shooting along Northbound I-820 in Fort Worth, Texas, taken on May 16, 2026. CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas will update this article as more information is shared.

This shooting happened roughly five hours after the department said an officer shot and killed a man who reportedly pointed a firearm at officers responding to reports of gunfire along Wiman Drive, located in a neighborhood about 4 miles southwest of the scene along I-820. That scene unfolded shortly after midnight.