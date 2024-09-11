Calls continue for Fort Worth police officer to be removed after a series of controversial actions

FORT WORTH – Some members of the Fort Worth community spoke at Tuesday night's city council meeting, concerned about the status of a police officer involved in a shooting last week.

CBS News Texas has confirmed the officer is named William Martin.

Martin was off duty when he shot a man who he claimed was trying to ram him with his vehicle after a hit-and-run.

It was not the first high-profile incident he has been connected to. In 2016, A video circulated of Martin slamming Jacqueline Craig to the ground and arresting her. Craig had called 911 to report a neighbor attacking her child.

Martin was suspended for 10 days but kept his job. Craig sued the city for excessive force, but a federal appeals court eventually ruled that Martin had qualified immunity. The case was settled, with Craig awarded $150,000. She died in 2023.

"William Martin is one of the cops that should have been fired," said of the speakers at the meeting. "There is no reason William Martin should still work for the Fort Worth Police Department. He is a menace to our society."

Martin said the hit-and-run happened on I-35W, alleging that the driver of the pickup truck that hit him did not stop. Martin followed the truck to Morningside Drive, about five miles away, where he claimed the driver tried to ram him with his truck.

That's when Martin pulled out his gun and fired multiple shots. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to be OK. Martin has since been placed on administrative leave, meaning he's on desk duty. His badge and gun have been confiscated.

FWPD said the investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas is still working to confirm more details and if that pickup truck driver was armed.