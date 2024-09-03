Suspect shot, hospitalized after hit-and-run with off-duty Fort Worth police officer

FORT WORTH — A man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a hit-and-run with an off-duty Fort Worth police officer, authorities said.

Fort Worth police said an off-duty Fort Worth police officer called 911 just after 4 p.m., reporting that a red Ford F-150 hit his vehicle on southbound I-35W at Morningside Dr. and fled.

During the 911 call, the off-duty officer began following the truck and said that the driver was trying to ram his vehicle.

The Fort Worth Police Department said the off-duty officer then reported that shots had been fired.

The two vehicles came to a stop on the southbound service road on I-35W at Bellvue Dr., the department said, and responding officers arrived at 4:13 p.m.

Officers found the driver of the truck had been shot several times. The driver received immediate medical treatment at the scene and was taken to the hospital for injuries the police department said were believed to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.