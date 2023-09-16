Jacqueline Craig, who won civil rights lawsuit over Ft Worth arrest, has died

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Jacqueline Craig, the woman whose 2016 arrest in Forth Worth led to questions over police brutality, has died her family confirmed. She was 53.

Craig's daughter said her mother had been sick and died in the hospital.

Craig became known after a viral video showed Officer William Martin pushing Craig to the ground, arresting her, and then arresting her teenage daughter who filmed the incident.

Craig was the one who had called the police for help that day after a neighbor had grabbed her 7-year-old son by the neck when he saw the boy drop something on the sidewalk near the man's home.

In 2018, a federal judge dismissed most of the claims against Martin but did not agree the Fort Worth officer had qualified immunity, which shields law enforcement from liability unless they clearly violated a law or constitutional right.

Fort Worth agreed to pay Jacqueline Craig $150,000 to settle the matter, Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Craig family told CBS News Texas at the time. The city did not admit any fault in the settlement.