Fort Worth police locate chop shop at Northside home

FORT WORTH – Multiple people remain at-large after several stolen vehicles and goods were found at a home in the Northside neighborhood of Fort Worth on Feb. 6.

Fort Worth police say an unrelated investigation led them to a stolen vehicle that contained copper wire that AT&T had reported stolen.

Police also found evidence that linked the vehicle to an address on Northwest 28th Street near Kearney Avenue. A search of the property revealed what police described as as a chop shop, containing numerous vehicles, construction equipment and other items worth thousands of dollars, police say.

The suspects were not at the property during the search.

Police say they found a total of 15 vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and ATVs. Other stolen items included two cargo trailers full of the stolen tools and construction equipment along with brand new stolen rims and tires, one car hauler a mechanical bull.

Victims in these offenses have been linked to Roanoke, Fort Worth, Tarrant County College and even Mississippi.