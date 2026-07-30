Watch live: Fort Worth police to address 2 separate shootings that ended in 2 suspects shot, killed by officers

The Fort Worth Police Department plans to address two separate shootings involving its officers that left two suspects dead. A news conference is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Child sex assault suspect cuts off ankle monitor

The first shooting happened on Saturday, July 25. Fort Worth Police said at about 8 p.m., officers were called to the 9000 block of South Freeway after a man who was out of jail on bond for a child sex crime cut off his ankle monitor.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene and led officers on a short pursuit and pulled into the parking lot of a motel. That's when, officers said, the suspect pulled out a handgun, and an officer fired, striking and killing him.

Knife-wielding suspect fatally shot

A second incident happened less than 24 hours later at the Carmen Apartments in the 9200 block of Renee Circle in Fort Worth.

The department said just after 6 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving a suspect who was armed with a knife and allegedly broke into a woman's home and assaulted her.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Andrew Ponce, was in the parking lot holding a knife to his throat.

Officers said Ponce failed to listen to commands to drop the weapon and walked toward officers. Police said that's when an officer shot and killed him.

CBS News Texas spoke with Andrew Ponce's father, Alejandro Ponce, following his son's death.

"As a father, you're trying to figure out what happened and who was involved. All these questions started popping up in my head. I was like, 'I want to know what happened,'" he said.