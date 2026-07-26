Knife-wielding suspect shot, killed by Fort Worth officer, chief says

Fort Worth Police are investigating another shooting that involved one of the department's officers on Sunday, saying a suspect armed with a knife advanced on officers despite commands to drop the weapon.

The department said it happened along the 9200 block of Renee Circle in the western part of the city, near the I-820 and I-30 interchange, around 6:16 a.m. During a press conference later in the morning, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said officers were summoned for a domestic disturbance and that the suspect, who remains unidentified as of publication, had kicked in an apartment door and brandished a knife during a fight.

Garcia said when officers arrived, the suspect was out of the apartment and still wielding the knife. Garcia said officers told the suspect to drop the knife, but the suspect allegedly did not do so and kept advancing toward them. At that point, Garcia said an officer opened fire, striking the suspect.

Garcia noted the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, but later died. An investigation into the incident is now underway.

Sunday morning's incident unfolded less than 24 hours after another Fort Worth officer fatally shot a suspect in far south Fort Worth. Chief Garcia said the department was looking for a suspect Saturday evening along South Freeway who reportedly cut off their ankle monitor. That suspect's original offense, per Garcia, was the sexual assault of a minor.

Garcia said the suspect ran from officers and, when approached, produced a handgun. A police officer then fired, striking the suspect.

That suspect, who remains unidentified as of publication, died at the scene.